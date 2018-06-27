BasketballWives Evelyn Blasts ‘Victim Blaming’ Tami’s Chad Johnson Comments—& You Won’t Believe Who’s Coming To Her Defense

Evelyn Lozada Blasts Tami Roman For Domestic Violence Comments

Evelyn Lozada’s got some unlikely support coming in during her latest bit of Tami Roman drama. As previously reported the #BasketballWives star burst into tears after Tami brought up an ancient rumor that she slept with Shaunie O’Neal’s ex and Evelyn swore on her son that it’s not true.

Not only that, Tami also accused Evelyn of “fighting that man” Chad Johnson before the domestic violence incident that ended their marriage.

Now after rehashing the DV incident with a photo of her Chad Johnson headbutt injuries, Ev is shunning Tami for victim blaming and “trying to ruin her.”

She don’t care – Her goal is to try to ruin me #BasketballWives https://t.co/d5Obt77PBs — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 26, 2018

She also added that she and Chad “know the truth.”

Me & my ex husband know the truth & that’s all that matters. My heart aches for the kids & our families having to re-live this shit all over again because of someone’s evil ways. #BasketballWives — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 26, 2018

Interestingly enough, all the while Ev’s been speaking on domestic violence, she’s gotten support from some unlikely allies connected to Chad himself.

