BasketballWives Evelyn Blasts ‘Victim Blaming’ Tami’s Chad Johnson Comments—& You Won’t Believe Who’s Coming To Her Defense

Evelyn Lozada Blasts Tami Roman For Domestic Violence Comments
Evelyn Lozada’s got some unlikely support coming in during her latest bit of Tami Roman drama. As previously reported the #BasketballWives star burst into tears after Tami brought up an ancient rumor that she slept with Shaunie O’Neal’s ex and Evelyn swore on her son that it’s not true.
Not only that, Tami also accused Evelyn of “fighting that man” Chad Johnson before the domestic violence incident that ended their marriage.
Now after rehashing the DV incident with a photo of her Chad Johnson headbutt injuries, Ev is shunning Tami for victim blaming and “trying to ruin her.”
She also added that she and Chad “know the truth.”
Interestingly enough, all the while Ev’s been speaking on domestic violence, she’s gotten support from some unlikely allies connected to Chad himself.
Chad Johnson’s own daughter Jicyra wrote a lengthy note to Evelyn thanking her for leaving her father so she could learn a hard lesson about “knowing your worth.”
“My love for you multiplied tenfold when you left him as it taught me that despite feelings, emotions, and commitments you must always maintain a true commitment to yourself,” wrote Jicyra. “Bravo to you for being true to you and teaching me the same.”
In addition to Jicyra, Chad’s son Chad Johnson Jr. also jumped in and told Ev to “come back to us” and Chad’s baby’s mother Trice also jumped in and wrote, “Come back to “us”. I’m with U and G.”
Trice is Jicyra’s mother.
WOW! Clearly, Chad’s family still LOVES Evelyn. We wonder how he feels about all this…
Not everyone’s on board with a possible Chad and Evelyn reunion though, someone’s not too pleased to see that Evelyn’s still speaking on what went down.
Chad’s on-again/off-again boo/baby mama Crystal “Barbie” Bates told her friends that it’s “not worth her time” to address Evelyn.
We wonder what’s got them so upset, is it because Ev is so cordial with the family???
Evelyn thanked her “poop” Jicyra for her comment.
I” will always love you, your brothers and your sisters. I want to apologize that you all have to relive this unfortunate incident all because I’m on this show,” said Evelyn.
This means the world to me. I deeply appreciate your words “Poop” – I will always love you, your brother, and sisters. I want to apologize that you all have to relive this unfortunate incident all because I’m on this show. It isn’t fair that people who don’t know the full story will speak on this matter or not think of the innocent people involved; our children & families. Thank you for supporting me; I know it can’t be easy since I know how much you love your Dad. You have become a wise & intelligent young woman @jicyraa
Jicyra’s still defending her dad despite her Evelyn supporting comments.