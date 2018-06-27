Airports Gone Wild: Atlanta Man Arrested For Walking Tarmac Naked, Gun-Toting Cops Raid JetBlue Flight In NYC
Image via Getty
Hartsfield-Jackson Airport And JFK Airport Had Emergency Incidents
Things got crazy yesterday at both Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta and JFK airport in NYC.
First, in Atlanta a man was arrested after he somehow gained access to the tarmac and jumped on the wing of a plane according to CBSNews.
Oh yeah, he was naked.
Airport officials first believed that the man had hopped a fence, but a later tweet from the Airport suggested that the man may have exited another plane and run across the tarmac.
If you thought the naked guy at the Atlanta airport was funny, you’re unlikely to find comedy in this next story.
According to NYPost, A JetBlue pilot accidentally signaled to air traffic control that his plane was being hijacked which prompted a HUGE police response.
Flight 1623 was preparing to head to Los Angeles when the radio communications went out. The pilot was attempting to alert the tower, however he punched in the wrong code. Being that they could not communicate with the plane the folks in the tower had to assume the code was correct.
Police, Port Authority, K-9s, firefighters, ambulances and more were dispatched to the plane and armed SWAT team members with fingers on triggers boarded the plane to investigate.
The flight was scheduled to take off at 7:30 pm finally took to the air at 11:23 pm.
Helluva day to fly the friendly skies.