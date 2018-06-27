Airports Gone Wild: Atlanta Man Arrested For Walking Tarmac Naked, Gun-Toting Cops Raid JetBlue Flight In NYC

Image via Getty

Hartsfield-Jackson Airport And JFK Airport Had Emergency Incidents

Things got crazy yesterday at both Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta and JFK airport in NYC.

First, in Atlanta a man was arrested after he somehow gained access to the tarmac and jumped on the wing of a plane according to CBSNews.

Oh yeah, he was naked.

@FOX5Atlanta this just happened on our flight!! He jumped out the door onto the tarmac and then tried to get back on! pic.twitter.com/nC45HN8t55 — Garth Magness (@GarthMagness) June 26, 2018

Naked dude on the Runway at Atlanta Airport pic.twitter.com/yvco2XeMrN — Black Morris (@ReallyDisCool) June 26, 2018

Airport officials first believed that the man had hopped a fence, but a later tweet from the Airport suggested that the man may have exited another plane and run across the tarmac.

