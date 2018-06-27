Waste Her Time Until 2038: Rapper 03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend Before 20 Year Prison Stint

03 Greedo Proposes Right Before Starting Prison Sentence

Congratulations…

West coast rapper 03 Greedo has been have quite a year so far. Back in April the buzzing artist was sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug trafficking and gun charges. Greedo had originally faced 300 years in prison stemming a 2016 arrest in Texas when Potter County Sherriff deputies forced open his car’s trunk after claiming to smell weed and allegedly found “four pounds of methamphetamine and two stolen pistols.” according to FADER.

In the weeks following his sentencing, he’s been booked and busy, reportedly recording 20 albums. Just this week, the rapper gave his final show in L.A. before turning himself in and decided to lock his love in before the stint.

“If i Went down Again…” A post shared by Lucrative.mgm@gmail.com (@03greedo) on Jun 26, 2018 at 6:10am PDT

He got down on bended knee and proposed to his girlfriend….how sweet. Here’s the clip.

The young lady, Keiways03 on instagram, says she’s “happy” now. But would you have said yes? fans are conflicted.

Dumb ass boy RT @RSpotlights: 03 Greedo proposes to his girl before serving 20 years 💍 pic.twitter.com/Bzop8lddYw — Darnell_The_Gawd (@Consistent__D) June 27, 2018

Hit the flip for more reactions to the married prison-lovers-to-be.