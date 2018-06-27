A Wrap: Did Karrueche And Victor Cruz Call Off Their Latin-Asian Fusion Affair Already?

Did Karrueche And Victor Cruz Split?

Fans are speculating that things may be a wrap already for Victor Cruz and Karrueche’s newly budded romance. Vic raised eyebrows after attending Paris’ mens fashion week dolo last week. Where was his lady?

Welp, Karrueche was arriving to the NBA Awards solo.

Not only were the solo appearances raising questions, but Vic himself seems to be in a somber mood. The former Giants player has been tweeting about starting over. It’s not in anyway obvious he’s speaking specifically about his relationship. He’s also been navigating through life after football, maybe it has something to do with that?

Maybe these two are still just taking thing slow. What do YOU think?