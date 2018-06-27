Ri Ri Taught Her? Alexis Skyy’s Lil See-Through Dress Is Causing Chaos All Over Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
Alexis Skyy Causes Chaos In See-Through Gown

Whew chile, Alexis Skyy attended the BET awards in a controversial outfit, so scandalous that folks are STILL tweeting about it. The reality actress pulled up, bearing all of her fruits in nude underwear.

 (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

Now folks were quick to criticize her for the outfit choice, but some remembered that Rihanna wore something similar at the CDFA awards a few years back. Is there a double standard?

Of course there were some hennessey STRONG opinions about Alexis’ dress. Hit the flip to see.

 

 

 

