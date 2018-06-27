Ri Ri Taught Her? Alexis Skyy’s Lil See-Through Dress Is Causing Chaos All Over Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Alexis Skyy Causes Chaos In See-Through Gown
Whew chile, Alexis Skyy attended the BET awards in a controversial outfit, so scandalous that folks are STILL tweeting about it. The reality actress pulled up, bearing all of her fruits in nude underwear.
Now folks were quick to criticize her for the outfit choice, but some remembered that Rihanna wore something similar at the CDFA awards a few years back. Is there a double standard?
Of course there were some hennessey STRONG opinions about Alexis’ dress. Hit the flip to see.