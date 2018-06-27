Jordin Sparks Speaks On The Natural Birth Of Her Precious Prince & Says Her Hubby ‘Caught Him’ During Delivery

Jordin Sparks Speaks On Giving Birth Naturally

Jordin Sparks is speaking on motherhood after giving birth to her baby boy. As previously reported Jordin and her hubby Dana Isaiah welcomed Dana Isaiah Jr. on May 2.

Now she’s chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about her delivery and confirming that she had a natural water birth at a birthing center.

“Hospitals just felt a little weird and strange [to me],” said Sparks. “I had a feeling I wasn’t going to be comfortable on my back and I didn’t want to have to give birth that way.”

She also added that her hubby was super supportive (“he was right by me the whole time) and the new dad was the one who caught his son.

“I finished out the contractions on the bed and then we went to the tub. When it was time to push, Dana received him,” said Sparks. Adds Isaiah, a model: “People have told me ‘Once you see your wife like that you can never change the image in your head,’ but I was so excited about him actually coming that I was just like ‘All right, come on! Come on!’”

These two are too cute, we’re glad Jordin found love and started a family especially after having some rocky relationships.

Congrats to the Isaiahs on the birth of their baby boy.