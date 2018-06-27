“Breaking The Band” Exclusive: Founding N.W.A. Member Arabian Prince Talks About When He Realized Rap Group’s Checks Were Coming Up Missing ! [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
WEST LOS ANGELES CAAUG 07 2008, Rapper Arabian Prince, aka K.R. Nazel, one of a crop of rappers that define first half of the Reagan years. The Anthology19841989 traces the career of the man born K.R. Nazel from his first single, "Strange Life," to his work as one of the original members of N.W.A. He is at the Scratch DJ Academy in West LA on Aug 07, 2008.

(Photo by Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“Breaking The Band” Reveals Early Struggles of NWA

In the late 80’s, notorious L.A. rap group N.W.A. rocked the world with music about violence in the streets, racism and police brutality. Known as the “The Most Dangerous Band in the World,” their first album “Straight Outta Compton,” changed the face of rap music and sold more than three million records.

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Rappers MC Ren, DJ Yella, Eazy-E and Dr. Dre of the rap group NWA pose for a portrait in 1991 in New York, New York. DJ Yella

(Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

But the success left founding members like Arabian Prince and Dr. Dre wondering where their share of the money was going. After three years of tension, N.W.A. split up. In a new episode of “Breaking the Band” hear first hand about the greed, recrimination and distrust among the members.

The episode premieres July 1 at 10pm ET on REELZ.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1650691/breaking-the-band-exclusive-founding-n-w-a-member-arabian-prince-talks-about-when-he-realized-rap-groups-checks-were-coming-up-missing-video/
Categories: Blast From the Past, Bossip Exclusives, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus