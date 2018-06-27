“Breaking The Band” Exclusive: Founding N.W.A. Member Arabian Prince Talks About When He Realized Rap Group’s Checks Were Coming Up Missing ! [VIDEO]

“Breaking The Band” Reveals Early Struggles of NWA

In the late 80’s, notorious L.A. rap group N.W.A. rocked the world with music about violence in the streets, racism and police brutality. Known as the “The Most Dangerous Band in the World,” their first album “Straight Outta Compton,” changed the face of rap music and sold more than three million records.

But the success left founding members like Arabian Prince and Dr. Dre wondering where their share of the money was going. After three years of tension, N.W.A. split up. In a new episode of “Breaking the Band” hear first hand about the greed, recrimination and distrust among the members.

