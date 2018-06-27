AntwonRose Officer Charged With Criminal Homicide For Shooting Unarmed Teen

BREAKING: East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide after the shooting death of Antwon Rose. https://t.co/g9RRya3bDr pic.twitter.com/njw4SBoKGa — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 27, 2018

Officer Michael Rosfeld Charged With Criminal Homicide In Antwon Rose Shooting

The officer who killed 17-year-old Antwon Rose has been charged. As previously reported Rose was gunned down June 17 as he ran away by Michael Rosfeld, an East Pittsburgh Police officer who’d been on the job for just three weeks and was sworn in hours before the shooting occurred.

Now the New York Daily News reports that Rosfeld faces a charge of criminal homicide. Rosfeld was arrested Wednesday and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.

They add that a person is guilty of criminal homicide if he “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or negligently causes the death of another human being.”

Let’s pray this one actually works out, we’re all too familiar how this goes…