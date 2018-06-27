The Butler: Dame Dash Served Lee Daniels A Precious Ear-Pounding Over Owed Dough, Twitter Turns Into Petty Empire
- By Bossip Staff
Twitter Reacts To Dame Dash Confronting Lee Daniels
The internet is still clutching it’s pearls in reaction to Dame Dash’s unceremonious undressing of one Mr. Lee Daniels over the repayment of a $2 million loan.
It was like a pit bull on a poodle, word to Pardison Fontaine.
Being that Dame has a unique penchant for these type of awe-inspiring and ignominious confrontations, Twitter gathered around their timelines like it was 3 o’clock at the bike rack and hilarity ensued.
