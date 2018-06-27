We See You Mona! People Think THIS Proves That Cardi & Offset Are Getting A VH1 Baby Special

Are Cardi B And Offset Shooting A Vh1 Baby Special?

Married parents-to-be Cardi B and Offset could be bringing their bundle of joy to television.

As previously reported the couple held their Bronx Fairytale themed baby shower in Atlanta last night filled to the brim with family and friends.

Also spotted in the crowd was none other than Mona Scott Young who previously said she’d LOVE to give the couple a wedding special after news broke of their engagement.

People are now convinced that Mr. & Mrs. Cephur could be shooting a VH1 special highlighting the birth of their precious princess and later possibly their formal wedding.

Peep the camera crew on hand for last night’s festivities.

Certainly looks like they’re shooting SOMETHING.

Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale A post shared by Cardi B Source (@sheiscardi) on Jun 26, 2018 at 8:22pm PDT

Do YOU think a Bardi Baby Special is in the works???