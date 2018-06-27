R.I.P. Joe Jackson Has Passed Away At Age 89

Image via Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Joe Jackson Dead At 89

The man who literally created Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and all their talented siblings has gone home to glory.

According to TMZ, Joe Jackson passed away early this morning at his hospice in Las Vegas.

As we previously reported, Jackson was suffering from the final stages of cancer and his family had gathered around him to pay their respects and await the impending transition.

The Jackson patriarch was infamously tough on his children in what he believed was an effort to make them great.

There has been no word yet from the Jackson siblings, but Michael Jackson’s estate has released a statement:

“We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family. Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom.”

Just two days after Michael’s death date. R.I.P.