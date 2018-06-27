Kreamed Korn: Iggy Azalea Is Dropping An Album That Nobody Wants And The Jokes Are Flying

Iggy Azalea’s New Album

In the last few weeks we’ve gotten albums from Beyonce and Jay-Z, J. Cole, Kanye, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor, with albums from Drake and Nicki Minaj coming up. But one thing was missing: an Iggy Azalea album. Okay, this was only missing to Iggy but it was missing! She’s popping back on the scene with pics that have the world going up over how she’s such a great model, but nobody has really been clamoring for her music. Iggy certainly noticed and this to say…

"We said modeling"

I didnt ask for your order.

I didnt even make you a plate.

I'll serve up whatever the fuck i please. baiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii………… pic.twitter.com/9N88HNzWN0 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 27, 2018

Haha, good try. That didn’t stop the slander at all. Wonder why. Take a look at everyone clowning her music while also wanting to see the artwork.