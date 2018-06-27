Another Win For Cheeto: Justice Anthony Kennedy To Retire From Supreme Court

Justice Anthony Kennedy To Retire

This. is. bad.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony M Kennedy is announcing his retirement.

NBC reports that Justice Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of next month. The move will allow Cheeto In Chief to make the U.S. Supreme Court a conservative body for years to come.

A search for his replacement will begin immediately.

Cheeto already has a list of 25 potential Supreme Court nominees, they’re listed below.

Here is the president's list of possible Supreme Court nominees, updated last November: https://t.co/Y0fYtGzEGF pic.twitter.com/ucKDPk4ECe — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 27, 2018

God help us….