Another Win For Cheeto: Justice Anthony Kennedy To Retire From Supreme Court
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Justice Anthony Kennedy To Retire
This. is. bad.
Supreme Court Justice Anthony M Kennedy is announcing his retirement.
NBC reports that Justice Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of next month. The move will allow Cheeto In Chief to make the U.S. Supreme Court a conservative body for years to come.
A search for his replacement will begin immediately.
Cheeto already has a list of 25 potential Supreme Court nominees, they’re listed below.
God help us….