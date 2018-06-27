Consequences & Repercussions: Charlottesville Car Terrorist Indicted On 30 Hate Crime Charges, Many Related To Heather Heyer Death

Image via Matthew Hatcher/Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail/Getty Images

Charlottesville Car Attacked Indicted For Hate Crimes

The man who brought bloodshed and death to Charlottesville is set to face his reckoning.

According to ABCNews, James Alex Fields Jr. has been indicted on 30 hate crime charges stemming from his car attack on a group of people protesting white supremacist. The attack that also lead to Heather Heyer’s death.

“At the Department of Justice, we remain resolute that hateful ideologies will not have the last word and that their adherents will not get away with violent crimes against those they target,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.

If you know anything about Jeff Session then you know that statement ain’t nothin’ but cap. Heather Heyer and her family deserve justice for her death. It’s just a shame we can’t get the same when we’re killed under racist circumstances.