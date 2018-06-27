Congrats: See LeToya Luckett ‘s ADORABLE Reveal — She’s Expecting A Destiny Seed With Hubby Tommicus

LeToya Luckett Expecting A Baby

Congratulations are in order for triple threat LeToya Luckett. Back in December 2017, she jumped the broom with the love of her life Tommicus Walker. Now she has even more special news to share with her family, friends and fans…

They have a little baby on the way! Tommicus’ daughter Madison made the announcement for the parents on Luckett’s social media page. Here it is:

BIG NEWS from MADISON ❤️ A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Jun 27, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

How sweet! Previously, LeToya described Walker as “the first man”her mother ever liked.

At times I felt overlooked, picked over and dismissed,

But now I Know that like Adam, God made everyone else unconcious, while He was molding me into the woman I was called to be just for you. You’re The 1st & only man my mommy ever liked for me

Real talk ! & though she’s not here with us physically… My granny would’ve loved you.

Welp! Now mama has a grand-baby on the way. Congratulations to them!