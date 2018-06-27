AGP2018 Plies Performs At $20K Scholarship Step Show & GA Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Attends

2018 Atlanta Greek Picnic

Over 10,000 members of Black Greek letter organizations recently galvanized in Atlanta for the annual Atlanta Greek Picnic.

This year’s picnic not only included the annual meetup on the campus of Morris Brown College, it included a networking event and a community service project.

Friday, June 22 AGP held its annual step show this time with a prize of $20,000 in scholarships.

2,0000 attendees came out to the Rickey Smiley hosted show that featured a performance from Plies…

and recognized Democratic Candidate for Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams with an award of esteemed appreciation.

In response to receiving the award from The Atlanta Greek Picnic, Democratic Candidate for Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams said;

“I am honored to have been recognized by the Atlanta Greek Picnic and the Divine Nine, and commend them for their outstanding service to the community. The organization’s vision and commitment to fostering progress has expanded opportunities for countless Georgians, and I look forward to working alongside them to build a state where everyone has the freedom to succeed.”

Have you heard about Atlanta Greek Picnic???

More photos on the flip.