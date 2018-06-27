Dame Dash Speaks For The First Time Since Running Up On Lee Daniels [Video]

Dame spoke briefly to WRNB 100.3 and touched on his relationship with Jay-z and his ordeal with Lee Daniels. Dame’s name has been buzzing all over social media for outing Lee as an alleged thief. But, where does he stand wit his former Roc-a-fella partner?

Dame Dash on the album Reasonable Doubt celebrating 22 years

It’s important not to live in the past, but to enjoy the past but also know that you have to be doing something in the now. I hate to be that guy that is always talking about what I did 22 years ago. I didn’t do anything unless I knew it was going to live forever, so I expected it to do what it’s doing.

Dame Dash on his “friendship” with Jay-Z

[Quincy asks Dame if he and Jay-Z are still friends] you tell me? I don’t get no money from what we were doing back then and that was strategically done so friends don’t usually do that to friends. I understand the business but as a friend, that was f-d up.