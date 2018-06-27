LHHATL Kirk Frost Finally Shares The First Photo Of His Son With Jasmine Bleu

Kirk Frost Posts First Baby Kannon Photo

Kirk Frost is finally posting the first photo of the son he welcomed outside his marriage.

The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star was seen on this week’s epsiode meeting baby Kannon, the son he shares with Jasmine Bleu, after his daughter Kelsie tricked him into the touching moment.



And while many doubted that that was truly the first time Kirk met his son (notice that the baby ran to him?), the moment was apparently a proud papa moment for Kirk because he posted it on Instagram.

🙌🏾😘😘#thankful A post shared by Kirk (@frost117) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:10pm PDT

Isn’t that precious?

During LHHATL Rasheeda shunned Kirk for not telling her that he was going to meet the boy, and added that she’d meet him too—in due time. She was not interested however in a relationship with Jasmine.

What do YOU think about Kirk and Kannon???