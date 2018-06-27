Lighter Livin’: Sammy Sosa Says Damn Your Jokes, He’s Living His Best Taupe Life

Image via Romain Maurice/Getty Images for InList

Sammy Sosa Responds To Jokes About His Skin Tone

Sammy Sosa has been the butt of a myriad of jokes for years now as his skin tone has transitioned from Teddy Riley to Teddy Perkins since his retirement from baseball.

He couldn’t care less.

According to PEOPLE, Sammy has a khaki-colored clap back for everyone who thinks his apparition-y appearance is a powder-like punchline.

“Look at what I am today,” Sosa said. “This is my life, and I don’t take garbage from nobody. I do whatever I want.” Sosa previously admitted his appearance shift is the result of skin bleaching cream. “It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin tone,” Sosa told Univision in 2009. “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.”

Apparently Sammy doesn’t like talking about his new skin, even with his own son Sammy Sosa Jr.

“He’s a really closed-off person, even with me,” Junior says. “He doesn’t mean to be. There are some things I don’t know about my dad that I wonder about.”

That’s cool and all, but these jokes are gonna fly regardless. *shrug*