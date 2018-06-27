Clownery Confirmed: Twitter Scampers To Support Mo’Nique After Dame Dash & Lee Daniels’ Spicy Showdown
- By Bossip Staff
Mo’Nique Wins Twitter Support After Dame’s Pressing Of Lee Daniels
Seems like only yesterday when everyone was against Mo’Nique and her tireless crusade to expose the powerful Hollyweird heavyweights who wronged her but nooooow social media is all #TeamMoNique everything in a shocking plot twist courtesy of Dame Dash’s now infamous pull on Lee Daniels. Whew, and it’s only Wednesday.
Peep the Twitter backpedaling to Mo’Nique’s side on the flip.
Feature photo courtesy of Splash