Exclusive: Rick Ross Finally Inks Child Support Deal With Baby Mama Tia Kemp

Tia Kemp & Rick Ross Made A Deal After She Blasted The Rapper For Not Spending Time With Their Son

After more than 10 years in and out of the courts, Rick Ross has finally hashed out a deal with his baby mama over supporting their tween son, BOSSIP has learned.

This month, the rapper and Kemp reached a mutual agreement on how Ross will support their son, William, going forward. The pair signed a settlement June 12 that resolves their custody and child support issues, and Ross will continue to make direct deposits into Kemp’s account each month, according to the judgment, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The details of the settlement were not made public.

Kemp sued Ross – whose real name is William Leonard Roberts – back in 2007 in order to prove he was William’s dad and to establish child support for the boy. They reached a deal in 2013, but Kemp later asked for a modification, arguing that the $2,800 a month he was giving her wasn’t enough to cover the child’s needs. She told BOSSIP that she was gunning for $20,000 a month, and argued that Ross’ emotional abandonment meant her son needed additional resources, like counseling.

But Ross said in court papers that Kemp was perpetually unemployed and not contributing financially to their son’s care. He also accused Kemp of alienating him from the boy by trash talking him in front of their son.

However, it appears the warring pair may have put that behind them with the deal, even though Kemp has continued to air Ross out on social media.

“#callyason” Kemp posted June 26 after posting images of their boy at football camp.