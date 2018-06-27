Pleasure P, Apryl Jones, Dream Doll, And More Attend First Day Of Summer X Athletes Vs. Cancer Event

FIRST DAY OF SUMMER PRESENTS FIRST ANNUAL EVENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ATHLETES VS. CANCER TO KICK-OFF THE SUMMER SEASON

Hollywood’s Elite joined the off the field celebration with the NBA’s & NFL’s finest

Joining forces for a good time and a good cause, #FirstDayofSummer partnered with Athletes Vs. Cancer to create the perfect summer event with a relaxed backyard feel that features unparalleled LA city views accompanied by a stunning sunset. This exclusive invite only event included some of the sports world’s most prestigious athletes and entertainment industry’s brightest stars. The event hosts NFL Free Agent Dontrelle Inman of #FirstDayofSummer partnered with Matt Barnes, former NBA Champion and founder Athletes Vs. Cancer to make this off season celebration happen! The party was held at the SKYBAR at Mondrian Los Angeles serving drinks by 4 Copas Tequila and Roar Organic along with delicious small bites to guests. Inman & Barnes was joined by many friends, including Dream Doll, Pleasure P, Apryl Jones, Lecrae, Kris D. Lofton and more! Guests also enjoyed an exclusive first peek at Rafaello & Co’s statement pieces for the summer. Coconut Float, DIFF Charitable Eyewear and Sprayground also joined in on the fun to support the fight against Cancer!

The non-profit organization has a mission to save lives in the fight against cancer, and find a cure by teaming up with athletes and celebrities to create a greater awareness of cancer. To find out more about Athletes vs. Cancer, please visit www.AthletesVsCancer.com! Fore more photos, hit the flip!