Exclusive: Freeway Talks New Album, Thriving Despite Kidney Failure & Roc Nation Comeback

Freeway Drops New Album “Think Free” On Roc Nation

Philadelphia Freeway has had his share of ups and downs in recent years.

The rapper, who is known for performing alongside Jay-Z and Beanie Siegel during his Roc-A-Fella days and for hits like “Flip Side,” left the label at the height of his popularity to become an independent artist. Freeway has also been battling kidney failure and has to undergo dialysis for as long as four hours a day several days a week.

But the “State Property” rapper, whose real name is Leslie Pridgen, hasn’t let his setbacks get the better of him and told us he’s continuing to focus on making music. He has signed a deal with Roc Nation, and his new album, “Think Free” came out this week, and the 13 track project features Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Jadakiss and Faith Evans.

“The reason why I chose to call the album ‘Think Free’ because I was in a free space when I created it,” Freeway told us Tuesday night at his album release party at VYNL in New York City (which brought out 90s singer Horace Brown, The Lost Boyz, Manolo Rose and Chris of the “Young Gunz”)

“With everything I’ve been going through, with the kidney failure and all the trials and tribulations,” Freeway said. “With the new situation with Roc Nation, I just felt free going into the project.”

On the album, the “What We Do” rapper addresses his new life out of the spotlight, how his kidney problems showed him who his real friends were, and how he felt like the hip-hop game was missing something without him in it.

The artist said he wanted the public to know that he’s back for good he’ll be releasing a documentary soon that chronicles his struggles to survive after his kidney failure.

“I want the fans to know that I’m back, and we’re here and we’re going to continue to restore the feeling,” he said, “and give y’all that music that y’all know and love.”