Free Uncle Corey: Romeo Miller Reacts Emotionally To News Witness Recanted Story In C-Murder Trial

Romeo Reacts To C-Murder Witness Back-Peddling

Romeo Miller, the nephew to life sentenced Corey Miller aka C-Murder is speaking out with tears of joy today. Yesterday, news broke the a key witness in his murder trial, Kenneth Jordan came forward to say his testimony was coerced by police. Reportedly the man was allegedly threatened to be tossed in jail over a separate offense if he didn’t “cooperate” and lie on Miller.

Romeo seems emotional but hopeful that his uncle my be getting out of his prison sentence soon. He wrote:

My Uncle C has been serving a life sentence behind bars for something he didn’t do and today the whole world knows he’s innocent. The witness recants his testimony and says he was pressured into identifying the “famous rapper”. Good or bad, one thing I know about life is that we may not understand everything, but everything happens for a reason and although we all aren’t treated as equal we must keep faith. GOD’s strongest soldiers are given the toughest battles, just look at Joseph story in the Bible! My uncle Corey was just being prepared for his real blessings! The devil tried to break this family apart, but we only got stronger. I rarely cry, but today I have tears of joy. | #GodsTiming

Damn! Don’t make us cry Romeo.

Next we will have to see if his sentence get tossed and a granted a new trial. Jordan is set to appear on the Investigation Discovery (I.D. Channel) true-crime television show “Reasonable Doubt” on Wednesday 6/27 at 9pm to discuss his coercion into false testimony.