New Music: R&B Trailblazer Joi Releases New Album “SIR Rebekkah Holylove”

Featuring her hot single “Stare at Me,” Joi is back with her fifth album SIR Rebekkah Holylove. The songstress and now actress is bringing the heat with 10 funky songs like”Berlin” and “Kush”. The album which dropped last Friday, sets a new wave and vibe for the summer. But her album isn’t just the only thing catching her waves, you can also catch Ms. Joi with a cameo appearance on Season 2 of Netflix’s Luke Cage. She will be featured as herself while singing her featured song for the show.

But don’t forget, you can purchase or listen to SIR Rebekkah Holylove on both iTunes and Spotify!