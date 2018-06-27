Congrats! It’s A… Kenya Moore Accidentally Lets The Gender Of Her Belly Full Of Twirl Slip

Kenya Moore Lets The Gender Of Her Baby Slip

Did Kenya Moore just reveal the gender of her bundle of joy…by accident?

It all started innocently enough, with Kandi Burress posting to IG about how she ran into a very preggo Kenya while running through the Atlanta airport early in the morning, mentioning how much she can’t wait to meet Baby Daly.

Hmmm….HIS auntie? Sounds like it’s a boy!

But…not so fast. Kenya quickly realized (with the help of hundreds of comments) the slip she’d made and quickly tried to backpedal about the baby’s gender, insisting that she didn’t even know the gender yet herself.

Welp, if she says so. Anyone can misspeak…buuuut, that sounded pretty definitive. What do you think? Did Kenya tell on herself?

Getty/Instagram