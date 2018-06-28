Happy Birthday Icy Grl! Saweetie Brings In Her 24th With Future, Swae Lee, Erica Mena, And More At Murano LA
- By Bossip Staff
Saweetie Celebrates Her Birthday In LA
Bay Area rapper Saweetie celebrated her birthday with hip hop royalty last night at Murano LA in West Hollywood. Future, Swae Lee, Joe Moses , Estelita Quintero and Erica Mena were among the artists and celebrities who came to turn up with the ICY GIRL star at LA’s hottest Tuesday night party. Check it out:
Saweetie danced the night away with her crew and rubbed elbows with her celeb friends, and even nibbled on a few birthday cupcakes to ring in her 24th.
Peep more pics below:
SeeYouOnTheWest/ShotBySham/Jen J Photo/Maurice Williams/Viktorea Silva