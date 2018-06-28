Yikes! Future And Baby Mama Brittni Mealy Spotted On A Date — She Officially Stole Him Back From Pregnant Joie

Where’s Joie??? Future And Brittni Mealy Kick It In L.A.

Guess who’s back on? Future and the mother of his son Prince have been kicking over the last few months and it looks like he chose her over Joie Chavis. Just this week they had a date at the club and after party at a strip club in Los Angeles. Multiple folks spotted the two throwing money and leaving together.

This is interesting because both Brittni and Joie used to throw shots at each other online when they were BOTH splitting his time last year. It looks like he chose Brittni…despite Joie getting knocked up!

Yikes. Brittni is having a GOOD week. She also had a pop up shop for her clothing line at the Top Shop at The Grove. Hit the flip to see the flicks.