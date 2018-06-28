Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Loses FIFTY Pounds — Check Out Her New Slimmy Trimmy Bawwwdy

Riley Burrus Slims Down

Kandi Burruss’ teenage daughter Riley has been working overtime in the gym! The 15-year-old got herself a personal trainer and the results are staggering. She’s already shed 52 pounds. Her trainer posted up her before an after photos. He says Riley wasn’t always bright-eyed and enthusiastic about working out, but she pushed through!

52 pounds later and I swear @rileyburruss is a whole new young woman. All of our sessions have not always been good. We’ve went through all the fussing, crying, catching attitudes, and even down to her passing the hell out (😳)but still managing to lose over 50 POUNDS. 💪🏾💪🏾😲! I just wanna say Congrats Congrats Congrats on your new body new confidence new opportunities & everything else that’s about to happen in your life.

Look at her results! What a difference, she looks just like her mama now.

Are YOU motivated yet??? More of Riley’s new slimmy trimmy figure after the flip.