Stop Bullying: 10-Year-Old “This Is Us” Actor Blasts Trolls Targeting His Beautiful Smile — “Fix Your Heart!”

Lonnie Chavis Puts Internet Bullies On Blast

Stop bullying!

Lonnie Chavis plays a young Randall on the NBC show “This Is Us” — and clearly, at only 10, he’s more mature than some folks making shady comments on his instagram page. Chavis made a video after he says he observed negative comments about his teeth. He made the PSA to put them on blast and also show how UGLY online bullying is.

“To all the trolls who have been trolling in my comments, talking about my gap, I could get my gap fixed. Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though?” he says on the video.

Lots of kids aren’t able to move past rude comments, but he did and took it a step further. Kudos to him!