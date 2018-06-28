Will You Be Watching??? Joseline Hernandez Confirms Her WE tv Show

Hate it or love it???

Joseline Takes Miami Premiering On WE TV

Joselinne Hernandez is confirming what WE already knew; she’s coming to WE tv. The former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s “Joseline Takes Miami” reality show is coming to the network according to Joseline herself who tweeted;

YOU CAN OFFICIALLY WELCOME ME TO THE @WEtv

IM ECSTATIC — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) June 27, 2018

She also confirmed that filming will begin in just a few days in July.

July we start filming https://t.co/1yeJz6UViw — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) June 27, 2018

As previously reported “Joseline Takes Miami” is produced by former RHOA producer Carlos King and follows her life as a single mom to Bonnie Bella.

Interestingly enough Chef Lawrence of We tv’s “Hustle & Soul” recently opened a Miami location for his Pink Teacup restaurant so maaaaybe Joseline can stop by to join in all the drama for dinner.

Will YOU be watching Joseline on WE tv???