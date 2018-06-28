Will You Be Watching??? Joseline Hernandez Confirms Her WE tv Show
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Joseline Takes Miami Premiering On WE TV
Joselinne Hernandez is confirming what WE already knew; she’s coming to WE tv. The former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star’s “Joseline Takes Miami” reality show is coming to the network according to Joseline herself who tweeted;
She also confirmed that filming will begin in just a few days in July.
As previously reported “Joseline Takes Miami” is produced by former RHOA producer Carlos King and follows her life as a single mom to Bonnie Bella.
Interestingly enough Chef Lawrence of We tv’s “Hustle & Soul” recently opened a Miami location for his Pink Teacup restaurant so maaaaybe Joseline can stop by to join in all the drama for dinner.
Will YOU be watching Joseline on WE tv???