Icy Woman: Rap Bae Saweetie Just Celebrated Her 24th Birthday And Is Reminding Us That Her Bawdy Is Crazy

Saweetie Is Bae

Sweetie is one of rap’s newest young baes in the game and she’s been showing it by putting our her music and flossing that body on the ‘gram. Last night she celebrated her 24th birthday while reminding us why she’s got so much incredible buzz.

money bag mami 💰 A post shared by @ saweetie on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:09pm PDT

Oh, you didn’t know? Take a look at some of her most fly pics to see why she is the next potential rapper bae.