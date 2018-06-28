Icy Woman: Rap Bae Saweetie Just Celebrated Her 24th Birthday And Is Reminding Us That Her Bawdy Is Crazy
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Saweetie Is Bae
Sweetie is one of rap’s newest young baes in the game and she’s been showing it by putting our her music and flossing that body on the ‘gram. Last night she celebrated her 24th birthday while reminding us why she’s got so much incredible buzz.
Oh, you didn’t know? Take a look at some of her most fly pics to see why she is the next potential rapper bae.