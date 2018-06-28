Fast Break: Are Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Already Shacked Up And Sharing Toothbrushes?

Image via John Lamparski/Getty Images/Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Ben Simmons And Kendall Jenner Living Together In LA

Man, these Hollyweird celebrities move fast as hell.

According to TMZ, Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner appear to be living together already. The recently minted couple have been seen entering and leaving from a $25,000 rental home in Los Angeles. It’s unknown who’s name is actually on the paperword, but we do know that the term of the lease is for several months.

The house sports 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and a pool. Kendall recently bought Charlie Sheen’s former abode in Beverly Hills but is having it renovated.

Sounds like this is just a place for her and Ben to rest their heads in the meantime.