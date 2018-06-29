Cuff Me, Zaddy: Meet The Atlanta Cop Bae Who Keri Hilson Wants To Weee Ooo Weeee In Her Pretty Girl P

- By Bossip Staff
Officer Sheldon Is Destroying Drawls Across The Internet

We love us some Keri Hilson who’s easily Top 3 baddest baddies in the game with an unlucky relationship history that didn’t stop her from firing a shot at panty-sizzling cop bae Sheldon Herbert from half-court in a hilariously savagey move that sent Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

Selfie at work!!! 💪🏾❤️😍

A post shared by Sheldon Herbert (@sheldon_ambitious) on

Hit the flip to meet the criminally fahn cop bae sizzling Ms. Keri Baby’s panny drawls.

Selfie at work!!! 💪🏾❤️😍

A post shared by Sheldon Herbert (@sheldon_ambitious) on

Team fit

A post shared by Sheldon Herbert (@sheldon_ambitious) on

On a long straight bridge to the county 😜🤠

A post shared by Sheldon Herbert (@sheldon_ambitious) on

    Listening to music 😍

    A post shared by Sheldon Herbert (@sheldon_ambitious) on

    Exploring parks 😍😍

    A post shared by Sheldon Herbert (@sheldon_ambitious) on

    Hold up, straight men can’t bump Beyonce?? *Ponder emoji*

    Spicyyyy (but, seriously, it’s unfair to make these claims without an actual confirmation)

    On the road with #BroBae

    A post shared by Sheldon Herbert (@sheldon_ambitious) on

    July 1st new law Georgia 💪🏾💪🏾😊

    A post shared by Sheldon Herbert (@sheldon_ambitious) on

