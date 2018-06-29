Cuff Me, Zaddy: Meet The Atlanta Cop Bae Who Keri Hilson Wants To Weee Ooo Weeee In Her Pretty Girl P

Somebody zoom in on that badge. 👀 I just wanna discuss this…with HIM. Say no hands, huh? Oh, I can do that, officaaaaa!! 🙌🏾😬 https://t.co/2l8tBBEG3J — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) June 26, 2018

Officer Sheldon Is Destroying Drawls Across The Internet

We love us some Keri Hilson who’s easily Top 3 baddest baddies in the game with an unlucky relationship history that didn’t stop her from firing a shot at panty-sizzling cop bae Sheldon Herbert from half-court in a hilariously savagey move that sent Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

Selfie at work!!! 💪🏾❤️😍 A post shared by Sheldon Herbert (@sheldon_ambitious) on Mar 20, 2018 at 8:42am PDT

Hit the flip to meet the criminally fahn cop bae sizzling Ms. Keri Baby’s panny drawls.