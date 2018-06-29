Cuff Me, Zaddy: Meet The Atlanta Cop Bae Who Keri Hilson Wants To Weee Ooo Weeee In Her Pretty Girl P
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Officer Sheldon Is Destroying Drawls Across The Internet
We love us some Keri Hilson who’s easily Top 3 baddest baddies in the game with an unlucky relationship history that didn’t stop her from firing a shot at panty-sizzling cop bae Sheldon Herbert from half-court in a hilariously savagey move that sent Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.
Hit the flip to meet the criminally fahn cop bae sizzling Ms. Keri Baby’s panny drawls.
Continue Slideshow
Hold up, straight men can’t bump Beyonce?? *Ponder emoji*
Spicyyyy (but, seriously, it’s unfair to make these claims without an actual confirmation)
Peep Radio Bae Dee Dee Parker’s exclusive interview with Cop Bae Sheldon: