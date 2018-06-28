Swirling Savage: Kimmy Cakes Begs “Trystin'” Thompson To Unblock Her For Khloe’s Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
Tristan Thompson Blocked All Of Khloe’s Friends And Family After Being Caught Creepin’

Khloe Kardashian celebrated a birthday this week…

Kimmy Cakes posted this sweet snap of her with her sister, youngest daughter and niece.

But something REALLY interesting happened during the sisters’ festivities… Kim basically put Tristan on blast for blocking her AS WELL AS Malika and Khadija Haq. Do you think he was buggin’ to block them in the first place? Also, did you hear him say Khloe has the code to his phone already? Do you think he has a secret bat phone?

Do you think Tristan got off easy?

Wobble Wobble @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Twerkmagadon @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

The sisters (minus Kourtney) twerked up a storm — errr — drizzle

North made an appearance too

Khloe’s Birthday Setting @kimkardashian #kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Y’all know how the Kardashians are about their decor

