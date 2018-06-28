Swirling Savage: Kimmy Cakes Begs “Trystin'” Thompson To Unblock Her For Khloe’s Birthday
Tristan Thompson Blocked All Of Khloe’s Friends And Family After Being Caught Creepin’
Khloe Kardashian celebrated a birthday this week…
Kimmy Cakes posted this sweet snap of her with her sister, youngest daughter and niece.
But something REALLY interesting happened during the sisters’ festivities… Kim basically put Tristan on blast for blocking her AS WELL AS Malika and Khadija Haq. Do you think he was buggin’ to block them in the first place? Also, did you hear him say Khloe has the code to his phone already? Do you think he has a secret bat phone?
Do you think Tristan got off easy?
Hit the flip for more from Khloe’s birthday
Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!! Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion. This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings. To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world. #HappyBirthdayKhloe
We’ve seen a few folks on the internet saying the throwback photos Kris Jenner posted only fuel the notion that her father is
O.J. black. What do you think?
The sisters (minus Kourtney) twerked up a storm — errr — drizzle
North made an appearance too
Y’all know how the Kardashians are about their decor