Ice Cube Talks Being The First Rapper To Perform At The Sydney Opera House [Video]

Ice Cube Talks About Making History And Performing in Australia

Ice Cube stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday to talk about his basketball league, BIG3. He discusses recent performances in Australia, and becoming the first rapper to take the stage at the Sydney Opera House–which he played at 4 nights in a row. The legendary rapper also talks about when his family calls him O’Shea versus when they call him Ice Cube, and says they only use his stage name when they want something.