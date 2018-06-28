BlackLivesMatter: Georgia Cop Charged With Manslaughter For Shooting Unarmed Anthony Green In The Back

Image via Getty

Georgia Cop Charged With Manslaughter Of Anthony Green

Another day, another report of a white police officer killing an unarmed Black person for no reason.

According to NBCNews, a Georgia police officer, Zechariah Presley of the Kingsland Police Department, has turned himself in and been charged with the manslaughter of a Black man. 33-year-old Anthony Green was gunned down by Presley after fleeing a traffic stop on foot.

The account states that upon fleeing, Presley caught Green and had a physical confrontation. Green was able to break away from that confrontation and was subsequently shot in the back multiple times.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is studying the body camera footage and is attempting to “enhance” it, whatever that means, but they do not plan to release it to the public.

Hopefully a lil’ public pressure will change that.

R.I.P. Anthony Green