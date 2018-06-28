Alleged Goon Who Killed XXXTentacion Pleads Not Guilty, References Killing On Facebook, And More [Video]

(SPLASH)

Dedrick Williams, the man who was allegedly at the wheel of the SUV who blocked in XXXTentacion and killed him, was in court yesterday and plead not guilty. Dedrick “Tattoo Man Chucky” Williams looks to be a seasoned goon, so the hunt for the other two fugitives is still on by the FBI and U.S. Marshals. Dedrick “Chucky” Williams didn’t bat an eyelash after the killing of XXXTentacion and even put up a haunting message on FB after the young rapper was killed.

