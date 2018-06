Comedians Lil Rel And Nick Kroll Talk “Uncle Drew” Roasting And Dream Teams

Nick Kroll plays the villain in “Uncle Drew” and he took his job very seriously, BOSSIP’s Janeé Bolden chatted with the actor about acting like a di** and working with Tiffany Haddish. BOSSIP fam Lil Rel also talks about his role, roasting himself and reveals his basketball dream team.

“Uncle Drew” lands in theaters this Friday June 29!