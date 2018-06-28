Throwing Shots? Joe Jackson’s Secret Seed Joh’Vonnie Describes Keeping “Evil Doers” Away In His Final Hours

Joh’Vonnie Jackson Spends Final Hours With Joe Jackson Away From Everyone?

Joe Jackson’s outside daughter Joh’vonnie, who previously claimed his other kids were jealous she called his “daddy” and not Joe, says she was the last to see him alive. In an instagram post dedicated to her pop, she talks guarding her pop from “evil doers”.

Does it sound like she’s throwing shots at his other kids?

Good People at 2:55 AM June 27th 2018 my Daddy departed this evil world. Im so glad I was there until the end. I had a bed right next to his. Constantly watching him and only breaking away to catch up on a few things at my home. He never had a moment alone. He was always surrounded by family. I cant even begin to tell you the strength my Dad possessed. More than anything I am so greatful to have been able to hold his hand and kiss his face while he began to transition. In the end I kept feeling like I was stupid for thinking it would be easy for me because there would be no more suffering for him. Im here to tell you THERE IS NOTHING HARDER! Thank you to all my Good People for keeping my Dad and our family in your prayers. I will truly miss him. Allah thank you for keeping the evil doers away from my father and our family during this time

Joh’vonnie’s daughter Yasmine also showed her condolences to her grandpa Joseph aka “The Hawk” on instagram.

Previously Joh’vonnie spoke publicly about La Toya Jackson being a terrible sister to her. Maybe there’s still some riffs there?