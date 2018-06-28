“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Watch This Bride Get Checked For Her Bad Attitude At Beauty Salon [VIDEO]

It’s almost Friday and we’ve got another exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of “Bridezillas.” This time around Lolly wants things her way but if you ask another salon customer she needs her attitude fixed more than her hair!

Here’s more from the episode:

RebelZilla Devlyn flips out when her mother-in-law shocks her and her dad objects at her wedding. WannaBeyZilla Aliyon battles bridesmaids at boot camp class, but she loses it when her bachelorette party takes a wild turn.

The new episode of “Bridezillas” airs Friday, June 29 at 10pm ET/PT on WE tv.