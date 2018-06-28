WTF: Toddler Walked Down Busy Highway Away From Daycare — And They Hid It From His Mother

Toddler Walks Highway After Wandering Away From Daycare

A Clayton County, GA daycare is under fire after failing to notify authorities and the mother of a child who “wandered” away. The little boy was found walking along highway 85, the BUSIEST highway in America. Out of sheer luck, a stranger brought him back to the school safely.

According to WSBTV, the incident happened “mid-morning, and Daycare owner Melanie Rogers didn’t tell her what happened until she arrived at the daycare around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to pick up all three of her sons. What the daycare worker did is apparently unlawful. A licensed daycare is required to report what happened to the boy’s parents and to police immediately and to state officials within 24 hours of the incident, but the daycare did not follow protocol.

Sources told the local news channel that the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning launched an investigation after the mother filed a complaint.

Crazy!