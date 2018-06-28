Will You Be Watching??? Michael Bae Jordan’s Netflix Show Casts It Two Leads

Michael B. Jordan’s “Raising Dion” Casts Leads

The Netflix show executive produced by Michael B. Jordan has its two leads. “Raising Dion” which tells the story of a woman named Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan).

Motherhood then becomes even more complicated for Nicole after little Dion develops several magical, superhero-like abilities and shes’s forced to keep his secrets safe.

Newcomer Ja’Siah Young will star as curious Dion, the 7-year-old boy who can move things with his mind and Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) will star as his mother Nicole Reese.

Seith Mann (The Wire, Homeland), who most recently served as co-creator, director, and executive producer of The Breaks, has been tapped to direct the pilot. He will also serve as an executive producer.

Raising Dion is the brainchild of commercial and music video director Dennis Liu, who directed the short film, which became a viral sensation. Carol Barbee will serve as showrunner/executive producer and wrote the script for episode one. Joining her, Liu, and Mann as executive producers are Michael B. Jordan, through his Outlier Society Productions, who will also appear in the series; MACRO’s Charles D. King, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks; Kenny Goodman; and Michael Green.

The hour-long, ten-episode series will premiere on Netflix in 2019 in more than 190 countries around the world.



Will YOU be watching???