What Is BDE? This Cervix-Smashing Saying Is Shattering All Of Social Media…But Who Actually Possesses This Quality?

Who Has Big B*** Energy?

Ever since Ariana Grande put it on blast that her man, Pete Davidson, had 10 inches for her, the discussion of BDE has taken over the internet. So what is BDE?

B.ig. D.**k E.nergy

Basically it’s people who have the aura of someone with a lot of wood who knows what to do with it. These people are DANGEROUS because they got something for those ovaries when you need it.

No one on this planet has more BDE than Rihanna. — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) June 26, 2018

Twitter can’t stop talking about it. So who has this energy? Let Twitter tell you.