Thirst Trap Thursdays: Draya And Karrueche Are Baring Their Bikini Bawwwwwwdies On Vacay Again
- By Bossip Staff
Karrueche And Draya Put Their Bikini Bodies On Instagram
It’s Thursday!!!! Let the traps get to trappin.
Karrueche is currently in Cancun showing off her petite cakes in a mocha colored bikini.
She looks amazing…
But she’s not the only stunner on vacay. Hit the flip for photos from Draya’s Jamaican funfest
Is every Draya vacation a tax write-off we wonder?
All she really does is marketing for Mint Swim
And occasionally other brands as well