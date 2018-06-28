Thirst Trap Thursdays: Draya And Karrueche Are Baring Their Bikini Bawwwwwwdies On Vacay Again

- By Bossip Staff
Karrueche And Draya Put Their Bikini Bodies On Instagram

It’s Thursday!!!! Let the traps get to trappin.

Happy Baby @zaringgroup @liveaquacancun

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

Karrueche is currently in Cancun showing off her petite cakes in a mocha colored bikini.

She looks amazing…

But she’s not the only stunner on vacay. Hit the flip for photos from Draya’s Jamaican funfest

“Look at my abs” better caption ? 🙄🙄🙄💁🏻‍♀️ @mintswimusa

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Is every Draya vacation a tax write-off we wonder?

Vitamin-sea did me right. #naturalting @mintswimusa

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

All she really does is marketing for Mint Swim

@mintswimusa on my body 🌊

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

And occasionally other brands as well

Just gimmie da light 💡 @revolve #RevolveAroundTheWorld #Jamaica 🇯🇲

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

S U N D R E S S • S E A S O N @fashionnova

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

