Sweet Christmas: Fine Azz Thomas Q. Jones A.K.A. ‘Luke Cage’s’ Comanche Is Sizzling Mariah Dillard Draaaawls

It’s time to talk about a panty melting actor who plays a (gorgeous) gun-toting bad guy on “Luke Cage.”
Former Chicago Bears running back Thomas Q. Jones is back on the Netflix series this season in a bigger role as Shades’ (shady) bestie Comanche whose sinister sneer and sarcastic comments will peak your interest.
He’s a bad guy you should probably hate—but there are a plethora of people completely distracted by Comanche’s drawls destroying good looks.
If Jones looks familiar it’s because he previously starred in “Straight Outta Compton” and “Being Mary Jane” to name a few.
Rivals—he ain’t got none
