Sweet Christmas: Fine Azz Thomas Q. Jones A.K.A. ‘Luke Cage’s’ Comanche Is Sizzling Mariah Dillard Draaaawls

It’s time to talk about a panty melting actor who plays a (gorgeous) gun-toting bad guy on “Luke Cage.”

Former Chicago Bears running back Thomas Q. Jones is back on the Netflix series this season in a bigger role as Shades’ (shady) bestie Comanche whose sinister sneer and sarcastic comments will peak your interest.

He’s a bad guy you should probably hate—but there are a plethora of people completely distracted by Comanche’s drawls destroying good looks.

There goes @ThomasJonesRB fine ass 😍😍😍 — Champagne Mami 💋 (@GarCia_VeGa_) April 1, 2015

Oh shit! That fine ass man is @ThomasJonesRB ? Lawd! 😍😜 — Rene’ McAdams (@Rhoyal_T_1007) June 24, 2018

If Jones looks familiar it’s because he previously starred in “Straight Outta Compton” and “Being Mary Jane” to name a few.

