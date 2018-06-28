Sweet Christmas: Fine Azz Thomas Q. Jones A.K.A. ‘Luke Cage’s’ Comanche Is Sizzling Mariah Dillard Draaaawls

- By Bossip Staff
It’s time to talk about a panty melting actor who plays a (gorgeous) gun-toting bad guy on “Luke Cage.”

Former Chicago Bears running back Thomas Q. Jones is back on the Netflix series this season in a bigger role as Shades’ (shady) bestie Comanche whose sinister sneer and sarcastic comments will peak your interest.

He’s a bad guy you should probably hate—but there are a plethora of people completely distracted by Comanche’s drawls destroying good looks.

If Jones looks familiar it’s because he previously starred in “Straight Outta Compton” and “Being Mary Jane” to name a few.

Rivals—he ain’t got none

