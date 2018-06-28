Tank x R&B Money x Toyota Celebrate “Women Who Move the Needle’

Last night, multi Grammy-nominated singer Tankand his label R&B Money teamed up with Toyota to kick off BET Weekend with a midnight soiree celebrating female change-makers in the entertainment industry. They honored the accomplishments of African American women, who continue to move the needle. Honorees included Juliette Jones of Atlantic Records, Ethiopia Habtermariam of Motown Records, and Latanya Newt of BET Network. This partnership is an extension of Toyota’s ongoing support of highlighting and championing African-American women across various industries.

Tank exclaimed, “I am absolutely thrilled that I was able to recognize some key players in the entertainment industry, who have had a personal impact on my career. The Black woman should be celebrated and this is just a token of my appreciation to show the importance of Black women music execs.” Toyota Diversity & Inclusion representative, Alva Adams-Mason, stated “Toyota is proud to celebrate diversity within the entertainment industry. It’s women like Ethiopia, LaTanya, and Juliette, who pave the way for future women executives of color to make headways within the entertainment industry and beyond. It is moments like this that allow the brand to showcase our commitment to championing and empowering women of color to ‘go places’ and move the needle in the arts.”

Tank has had an amazing year with the success of his hit single “When We,” which secured the #1 spot for 11 weeks on the Billboard Adult R&B Song and UAC Radio charts and top ten on mainstream. Featured on his current album SAVAGE (R&B Money/Atlantic), “When We” is the only core R&B record to crack the Billboard Hot 100 and is steadily climbing the Urban Mainstream Radio chart.

Attendees included Nicole Murphy, Selma actor Stephan James, Pleasure P, and June’s Diary amongst others! Please see more photos on the flip!

Photo Credit – Soul Brother