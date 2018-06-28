Exclusive: Fabolous Won’t See Jail Time In Alleged Assault Of Emily B., Will Plead To Lesser Charge

Rapper To Cop To Emily B Beatdown In Exchange For Deal

It looks like Fabolous will never see the inside of a prison cell for allegedly threatening and pummeling his baby mama, reality star Emily B.

Fabolous is to get a slap on the wrist for the alleged assault of the mother of his children as part of a deal for first-time offenders, BOSSIP has learned.

The Brooklyn rapper appeared in Bergen County Superior Court in New Jersey Thursday for an “early disposition hearing,” where his lawyer told the judge that the case would soon be closed because his client planned to take a “pre-trial intervention” deal.

Under the plan, Fab would plead guilty – likely to a lesser charge – and instead of prison time, be sentenced to pre-trial intervention, a diversion program for first-time offenders that lasts from six months to a few years. If Fab successfully completes it, his charges could be wiped clean from his record. We’ve reached out to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for comment.

Fabolous, dressed in a red and blue tracksuit, said nothing during the five-minute hearing. He was accompanied by a man and a woman, but his partner Emily B. did not attend the hearing with him.

Earlier this year, Emily accused Fabolous of threatening to kill her and punching her seven times in the head, injuring her so severely that two of her teeth had to be medically removed, according to the criminal complaint. Fab was charged with aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and making terroristic threats and faced several years in prison if he was convicted.

However both he and Emily have since reconciled, and she even accompanied her man to one of his court dates for allegedly battering her. They’ve also posted several loved up shots of themselves and their family on social media.

The father of two is due back in court next month.