What’s Wrong With This Picture? 15-Year-Old Black Boy Prodigy Struggling To Secure A College Scholarship

15-Year-Old High School Grad Struggling To Pay For College

A young North Carolina boy with a 4.5 GPA has applied for over a dozen scholarships, so why hasn’t he been guaranteed any academic scholarships? According to Atlanta Black Star, after graduating high school two years early with an impressive 4.5 GPA, Ishmale Powell, 15, from Greensboro, was on the fast track to college — but for whatever reason, he was turned down for all the scholarships he was depending on.

“That’s really worrying me,” a disappointed Ishmale Powell told local station WFMY News. ” … I’m not sure how I’m going to pay for tuition or anything because I come from a single-parent home and it’s been rough.”

Powell planned to major in computer engineering and minor in aerospace engineering in the Fall. The high school grad, who skipped two grades and took high school-level courses when he was still in middle school, has dreams of becoming an astrophysicist.

SMH, what’s wrong with this picture??? His story is literally infuriating, watch below.

The family hasn’t lost all hope just yet. Powell said he’s still waiting to hear back from “Say Yes to Education”, which provides scholarships to public high school students. The teen said he applied for the scholarship back in November, but award letters are not scheduled to go out until July or August. Those awards will only cover some of the cost of his tuition, but not the loose ends like boarding.

SMH.