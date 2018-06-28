Mass Shooting In America: Capital Gazette Newspaper In Maryland Terrorized By Gunman, 5 Dead Several “Gravely Injured”

Image via Getty

5 Dead After Captial Gazette Shooting

How can anyone possibly watch what is happening in this country and STILL not be on board of gun control?

Five people are dead and several more are described as “gravely injured” after the Capital Gazette newspaper office building was attacked by a lone gunman armed with a shotgun according to the Baltimore Sun. The shooter hasn’t been named, but is a white male, and he is alive, no shock there.

A reporter inside the building, Phil Davis, was hiding under his desk during the shooting and tweeted a moment-by-moment account:

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Jesus…

Ironically, Phil Davis is a police reporter who writes about shootings and death on a regular basis.

As we said, the shooter was taken alive and Davis’ account seems to suggest that once the police arrived the man just stopped shooting.

We’ll have more details as they become available. R.I.P. to those who lost their lives.